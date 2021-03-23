Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,484 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 63,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.