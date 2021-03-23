Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,206,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,306,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.07. 4,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,547. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.61 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

