Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

