Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $272.39. 24,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,047. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

