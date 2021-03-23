Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

