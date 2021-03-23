Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 30.8% during the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.