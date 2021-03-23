Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.75 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

