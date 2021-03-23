Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.55 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,847 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

