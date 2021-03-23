Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,449 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 207,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146,888 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.