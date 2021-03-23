Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Kelly Services worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

