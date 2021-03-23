Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Todd Lampert Sells 5,955 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

