Barclays Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $255.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.21.

NYSE URI opened at $311.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $330.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

