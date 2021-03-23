Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

