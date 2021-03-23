Barclays PLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Dorian LPG worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock worth $1,404,174 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

