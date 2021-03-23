Barclays PLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 724.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.