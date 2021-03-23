Barclays PLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.