Barclays PLC Sells 19,333 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

