Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 800

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 722 ($9.43).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 763.40 ($9.97) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.09. The company has a market cap of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

