BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,812.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,176.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

