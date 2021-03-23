Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,697.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $868,851.38 and approximately $22,697.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000150 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

