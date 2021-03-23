Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,650 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

