Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

