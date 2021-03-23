Beacon Securities Comments on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.73 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.