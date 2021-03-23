Beam Achieves Market Cap of $90.75 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Beam has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $90.75 million and $41.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,153,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

