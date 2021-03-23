Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

