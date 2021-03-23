Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.