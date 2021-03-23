Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $968,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $388,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.