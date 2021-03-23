Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

CAT opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

