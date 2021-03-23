Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after buying an additional 101,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,067. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

