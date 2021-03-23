Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 7,552.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.97. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

