Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

