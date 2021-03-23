Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.41 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

