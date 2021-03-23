Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,052 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

