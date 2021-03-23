Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

