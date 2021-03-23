Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.87.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -292.23. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $27,625,145. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

