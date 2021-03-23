Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

