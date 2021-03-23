BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

