BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $28.77.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.