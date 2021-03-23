BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$13.42 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

