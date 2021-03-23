BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,238,112 shares of company stock worth $86,045,756 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.61.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

