BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ames National worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

