BlackRock Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.36% of Reliant Bancorp worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

