BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.18% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

