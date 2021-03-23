Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.