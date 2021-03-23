Blair David Zaritsky Sells 130,800 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,989.04.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.84. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

