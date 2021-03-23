Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 8706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

