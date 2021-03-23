Brainsway (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

