British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7462 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

BTI stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco comprises about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

