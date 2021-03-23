Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $74.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.