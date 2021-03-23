Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.5% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,612,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 699,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 660,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,179,000 after buying an additional 554,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,636,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,587,000 after buying an additional 530,866 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.